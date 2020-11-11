Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.46, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABST was $10.46, representing a -12.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.90 and a -4.12% increase over the 52 week low of $10.91.

ABST is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). ABST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ABST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.17%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.