Dividends
ABST

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.46, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABST was $10.46, representing a -12.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.90 and a -4.12% increase over the 52 week low of $10.91.

ABST is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). ABST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ABST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.17%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABST

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular