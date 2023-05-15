Absolute Software Corp. Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Absolute Software Corp. (ABST) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$4.0 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$6.5 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $58.8 million from $52.0 million last year.

Absolute Software Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$4.0 Mln. vs. -$6.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $58.8 Mln vs. $52.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.