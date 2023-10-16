News & Insights

US Markets
KO

Absolut Vodka and Coke's Sprite to combine in canned cocktail

Credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED

October 16, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Emma Rumney for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Absolut Vodka and lemonade drinkers will soon be able to sip their preferred cocktail from a can, after drinks makers Pernod Ricard PERP.PA and Coca-Cola KO.N agreed to a pre-mixed version made from the spirit combined with Sprite.

France's Pernod and Coke said on Monday the Absolut & Sprite canned cocktail will be launched in select European markets, including Britain, the Netherlands and Spain, from early 2024.

The cans will feature two of the world's most recognisable trade marks, the companies said.

Soft drinks makers like Coke, which launched a partnership with Jack Daniels whiskey last year, have been pushing further into alcohol, often via such partnerships, amid the growing popularity of pre-mixed cocktails in a number of key markets.

Spirits makers, meanwhile, are also looking to cash in on a category whose value is expected to grow by $11.6 billion between 2022 and 2026, according to estimates made last year by industry tracker IWSR.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.