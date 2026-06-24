BioTech
ABSI

Absci Reports Encouraging Phase 1 Safety Data For ABS-201, Prices $100 Million Offering; Stock Up

June 24, 2026 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Absci Corporation (ABSI) announced positive interim Phase 1 results for ABS-201, its first-in-human, AI-designed antibody targeting the prolactin receptor (PRLR), while also pricing a $100 million underwritten offering to support continued clinical development across androgenetic alopecia and endometriosis.

ABS-201 is being developed as a potential treatment for androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and endometriosis, two conditions with significant unmet need.

Positive Interim Phase 1 Data from the HEADLINE Trial

Absci reported that ABS-201 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile across all four blinded single-ascending-dose (SAD) cohorts, with no serious adverse events observed.

Key findings include:

-ABS-201 appeared well tolerated with only mild treatment-related adverse events reported.

-Estimated half-life of at least 65 days, supporting a potential dosing interval of two or three injections over six months.

-The study has advanced into the multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) portion in participants with AGA

-Interim proof-of-concept data expected in H2 2026, with full proof-of concept data in early 2027.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ransi Somaratne said the emerging safety, PK, and immunogenicity profile supports continued advancement of ABS-201 into late-stage studies.

Absci Prices $100 Million Underwritten Offering

In a separate announcement, Absci priced an underwritten offering of 13,495,277 shares of its common stock at a price of $7.41 per share, generating approximately $100 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses.

The financing includes participation from Eli Lilly & Company, Adage, BVF Partners, Columbia Threadneedle, Invus, Redmile, and a large investment management firm. The offering is expected to close on June 25, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Absci plans to use the proceeds to:

-Advance ABS-201 across androgenetic alopecia and endometriosis

-Support working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

ABSI has traded between $2.24 and $8.57 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $7.41, down 11.79%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $9.04, up 22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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