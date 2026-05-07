Absci Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) executives on Wednesday outlined a “data-rich” 2026 anchored by multiple clinical updates for ABS-201, the company’s anti-prolactin receptor antibody being studied in androgenetic alopecia (AGA), and plans to expand a broader prolactin-focused pipeline with a newly disclosed program, ABS-202.

Sean McClain, Absci’s founder and CEO, said the company is positioning ABS-201 as a targeted biologic intended to deliver durable hair regrowth “from a few injections,” rather than competing directly with minoxidil. “We’re aiming to create a new category of hair regrowth therapy,” McClain said, adding that if successful, ABS-201 could represent “the first new mechanism of action in androgenetic alopecia in nearly 3 decades.”

ABS-201 trial progress and upcoming data

Ransi Somaratne, chief medical officer, said Absci’s ongoing phase I/IIa “headline” trial of ABS-201 is “progressing well and tracking according to plan.” The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is designed with a primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and secondary endpoints that include pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and multiple hair-related measures such as target area hair count and width, as well as darkening/pigmentation. Patient-reported outcomes are also being collected, Somaratne said.

Somaratne said the company has completed dosing in all four planned healthy volunteer single ascending dose (SAD) cohorts and has initiated dosing in the first multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohort. “To date, emerging safety and tolerability data remain favorable,” he said. He added that preliminary PK modeling from the trial supports Absci’s targeted dosing interval of “two or three injections over a six-month period.”

Management laid out several expected milestones for ABS-201 in AGA:

June 2026: Absci plans to share blinded preliminary safety, tolerability, and PK data from the SAD cohorts.

Absci plans to share preliminary safety, tolerability, and PK data from the SAD cohorts. Second half of 2026: An interim proof-of-concept readout including 13-week hair growth data.

An readout including 13-week hair growth data. Early 2027: A full proof-of-concept readout at 26 weeks.

Executives repeatedly characterized the 13-week update as a directional look rather than a definitive efficacy endpoint. In response to analyst questions, Somaratne said, “The 13 weeks is really a directional readout. We want to see hair growth, and the 26 week is where we expect to see the oral minoxidil hairs per square centimeter.” CEO McClain similarly said the company is not putting an “official guide” on what to expect at 13 weeks, beyond “directional hair growth.”

Somaratne also said Absci continues to explore an “efficient clinical development strategy,” including the possibility of moving directly from the current phase I/IIa into registrational trials.

Endometriosis plans and trial execution focus

Alongside AGA, Absci reiterated plans to pursue ABS-201 in endometriosis. McClain said the company continues to advance toward initiation of a phase II endometriosis trial in the fourth quarter of 2026, and noted the recent launch of an endometriosis clinical advisory board with leaders from Yale, UCSF, Duke, and Mayo Clinic.

During Q&A, Somaratne addressed the challenge of placebo response in pain-focused endometriosis studies. Drawing on prior experience, he emphasized operational execution, including careful site and investigator selection, placebo training, and ongoing surveillance of blinded data for evidence of placebo response. Somaratne said Absci has also engaged the FDA on its approach to mitigating placebo effects, calling it “really, really important.”

Commercial framing and market research

Zach Jonasson, chief financial officer and chief business officer, said the company’s top strategic priority remains execution of the ABS-201 headline trial to support future registrational planning in AGA and a phase II plan in endometriosis. He also argued that ABS-201 could offer a favorable return-on-investment profile relative to larger, more costly indications, and that Absci expects to leverage portions of the current SAD and MAD trial work to support a phase II start in endometriosis.

Jonasson pointed to market research based on a target product profile that assumed “2.5 years of hair growth following 3 injections” and an effect size of about “35 hairs per centimeter squared versus baseline,” which he described as similar to high-dose oral minoxidil. Based on those surveys of AGA consumers and dermatologists, Jonasson said Absci’s research supports a potential total available market “exceeding $25 billion annually in the U.S.” for that profile, while noting there could be upside if hair growth exceeds the surveyed threshold.

On the endometriosis market, Jonasson said the condition is prevalent in up to 10% of women worldwide, including an estimated 9 million women in the U.S., and argued that ABS-201 could define a new category that addresses “not only pain, but also underlying disease.” He said the company believes ABS-201’s profile could support potential peak sales “in excess of $4 billion.”

In response to questions about whether ABS-201 could succeed with efficacy comparable to oral minoxidil, McClain said comparable efficacy paired with infrequent dosing would be “a home run product,” and that additional efficacy could expand the opportunity. Jonasson added that consumer and dermatologist research supported the view that durability, infrequent dosing, and a regenerative mechanism could establish “a brand new category of therapy.”

Jonasson also shared select survey data points: among men and women surveyed, 87% of men and 69% of women said they would be extremely likely or very likely to seek the product if available, and interest increased among those already using oral minoxidil (to 92% for men and 89% for women). He added that the company did not ask a specific combination-therapy preference question in the survey itself, but said patient interview segments suggested some patients would use ABS-201 on top of standard-of-care therapy.

Pipeline update: ABS-202 and oncology deprioritization

Absci also announced ABS-202, described by McClain as another anti-prolactin receptor antibody for an undisclosed immunology and inflammation (I&I) indication. In Q&A, McClain said ABS-202 is being designed to create “a differentiated profile” and could extend prolactin receptor inhibition into indications beyond AGA and endometriosis, including areas where “pricing differences” may apply. He also cited a growing internal focus on prolactin’s role in autoimmune disease, describing it as part of a “stress inflammatory axis” with effects on “interesting B cell biology,” and noting prolactin receptor expression “all throughout the body.”

However, management declined to provide specific details on ABS-202’s properties, such as binding or PK differences, beyond saying it is intended for a different indication and that competitive considerations are limiting disclosure until closer to the clinic.

Jonasson also said the company has concluded oncology “no longer fits within our strategic scope” and will deprioritize ABS-301 and ABS-501, with Absci no longer committing internal capital or resources to further development. McClain framed the move as aligning resources behind ABS-201 and a go-to-market focus he described as more compatible with AGA and potentially I&I than oncology.

Financial results and cash runway

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, Jonasson reported revenue of $200,000. Research and development expense rose to $19.3 million from $16.4 million a year earlier, which he said was primarily driven by advancement of internal programs and direct external preclinical and clinical costs for ABS-201. Selling, general, and administrative expense decreased to $9.1 million from $9.5 million, which he attributed primarily to reduced personnel-related costs.

Absci ended the quarter with $125.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $144.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Jonasson said the company believes its cash will be sufficient to fund operating plans into the first half of 2028.

Management also discussed efforts to generate additional non-dilutive cash through early-stage asset transactions and/or new collaborations, and emphasized the rollout of “agentic AI workflows” across both scientific and business functions. Jonasson said the company is already seeing “meaningful efficiency gains” and expects further cost savings and productivity improvements as implementation continues.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company's Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci's offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

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