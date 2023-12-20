Absci, PrecisionLife Sign To Harness Technologies For Diverse Drug Treatment Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Absci Corp. (ABSI) Wednesday announced a collaboration with PrecisionLife to develop a joint portfolio of potential therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs.

As per the agreement, the collaboration will combine generative AI drug creation company Absci's speed and strength in antibody design and optimization with the computational biology company PrecisionLife's understanding of complex disease biology and expertise in identifying the mechanisms, drug targets and treatments.

Under the partnership, Absci and PrecisionLife will work together to discover and develop a shared pipeline of biotherapeutics for up to five mutually agreed-upon targets and indications, as well as select chronic disease drug targets with unmet clinical needs.

Sean McClain, Absci Founder & CEO said, "Absci's partnership with PrecisionLife combines our complementary strengths with the aim of creating a high-value pipeline of novel therapeutics."

