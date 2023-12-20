News & Insights

Markets
ABSI

Absci, PrecisionLife Sign To Harness Technologies For Diverse Drug Treatment Portfolio

December 20, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Absci Corp. (ABSI) Wednesday announced a collaboration with PrecisionLife to develop a joint portfolio of potential therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs.

As per the agreement, the collaboration will combine generative AI drug creation company Absci's speed and strength in antibody design and optimization with the computational biology company PrecisionLife's understanding of complex disease biology and expertise in identifying the mechanisms, drug targets and treatments.

Under the partnership, Absci and PrecisionLife will work together to discover and develop a shared pipeline of biotherapeutics for up to five mutually agreed-upon targets and indications, as well as select chronic disease drug targets with unmet clinical needs.

Sean McClain, Absci Founder & CEO said, "Absci's partnership with PrecisionLife combines our complementary strengths with the aim of creating a high-value pipeline of novel therapeutics."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.