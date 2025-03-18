News & Insights

ABSCI Earnings Results: $ABSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 18, 2025

ABSCI ($ABSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.24 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $670,000, missing estimates of $1,813,437 by $-1,143,437.

ABSCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of ABSCI stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,928,314 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,052,182
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,149,603 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,011,959
  • FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,061,195 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,780,330
  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,043,826 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,734,824
  • ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 848,085 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,221,982
  • FMR LLC added 785,185 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,057,184
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 727,905 shares (+472.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,907,111

ABSCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

