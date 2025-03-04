Absci Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 18, 2025

Absci Corporation will report Q4 2024 results on March 18, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Absci Corporation, a generative AI company focused on drug creation, announced that it will provide business updates and report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 18, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these developments, which will also be available for live streaming on its investor relations website. Absci leverages AI and innovative wet lab technologies through its Integrated Drug Creation platform to accelerate drug development, enhancing the likelihood of success by optimizing multiple drug characteristics. The company operates from Vancouver, WA, with facilities in New York City and Zug, Switzerland.

Potential Positives

Absci Corporation is set to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call following the earnings report demonstrates proactive engagement with investors, which can enhance investor confidence.

Absci's Integrated Drug Creation™ platform highlights its innovative approach combining AI and wet lab technologies, positioning the company as a forward-thinking leader in drug development.

The ability to screen billions of cells per week and rapidly obtain wet lab-validated candidates emphasizes Absci's efficiency and potential for success in drug creation.

Potential Negatives

Absci Corporation's decision to announce its financial results after market close may indicate an attempt to mitigate potential negative reactions from investors, which can suggest uncertainty regarding performance.



The lack of specific details or data regarding financial performance in the press release may lead to skepticism among investors about the company's growth prospects and overall transparency.



The timing of the financial report announcement, which will be after market hours, could potentially amplify negative market reactions if the results are worse than expectations.

FAQ

When will Absci announce its fourth-quarter results for 2024?

Absci will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results after market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

How can I access the Absciearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be webcast live on Absci's investor relations website starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

What is Absci's Integrated Drug Creation™ platform?

Absci's Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines AI and wet lab technologies to accelerate drug development and improve biologics.

Where is Absci Corporation headquartered?

Absci Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, with additional locations in New York City and Zug, Switzerland.

How can I contact Absci for investor relations inquiries?

You can contact Absci's VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Alex Khan, at investors@absci.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ABSI stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will report business updates and financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.





Absci management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its business developments, financial and operating results, and outlook.





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.







About Absci











Absci





is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our





Integrated Drug Creation





™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed candidates to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit





www.absci.com





and follow us on LinkedIn (





@absci





), X (Twitter) (





@Abscibio





), and





YouTube





.







Investor Contact







Alex Khan





VP, Finance & Investor Relations







investors@absci.com









Media Contact









press@absci.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.