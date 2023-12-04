Absci, AstraZeneca Join To Deliver AI-designed Antibody Against Oncology Target

(RTTNews) - Absci (ABSI) announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca to deliver an AI-designed antibody against an oncology target. Absci will contribute its generative AI technology to deliver a therapeutic candidate antibody for a specified oncology target. The deal includes an upfront commitment, R&D funding and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on product sales.

Puja Sapra, Senior Vice President of Biologics Engineering & Oncology Targeted Delivery, AstraZeneca said, "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to utilize Absci's de novo AI antibody creation platform to design a potential new antibody therapy in oncology."

Absci's headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, its AI Research Lab is in New York City, and Innovation Center is in Zug, Switzerland.

Shares of Absci are up 8% in pre-market trade on Monday.

