Absci Appoints Ransi Somaratne As Chief Medical Officer

March 03, 2026 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Absci Corp. (ABSI) announced Tuesday the appointment of Ransi Somaratne as Chief Medical Officer. A former Vertex executive, Somaratne will spearhead the clinical development strategy and execution for Abscis expanding pipeline of AI-designed therapeutics.

Somaratne is a physician-scientist and seasoned biopharmaceutical executive who joins Absci from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. He previously held various scientific leadership roles at BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Amgen.

Alongside Somaratne's appointment, Absci announced the retirement of Chief Innovation Officer Andreas Busch. He was a driving force in building Abscis AI-designed therapeutics pipeline, most notably in the discovery and development of ABS-201.

Busch will transition from his executive duties on March 31, 2026 to co-chair Abscis Scientific Advisory Board, where he will continue to provide scientific and strategic advice and oversight to the company.

