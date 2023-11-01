Absci (ABSI) Price Target Increased by 21.21% to 6.80

The average one-year price target for Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) has been revised to 6.80 / share. This is an increase of 21.21% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 423.08% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 26.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.86% to 34,610K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 8,031K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,974K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 12.91% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,601K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 9.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 1,368K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares, representing a decrease of 294.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 76.62% over the last quarter.

