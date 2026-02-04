Absa Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (AGRPY) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 32.97

The average one-year price target for Absa Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AGRPY) has been revised to $32.97 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of $29.58 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.93 to a high of $37.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 99.60% from the latest reported closing price of $16.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absa Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRPY is 0.00%, an increase of 39,813.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 716.73% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 7K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRPY by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.