Absa CEO to stand down, CFO appointed interim chief executive - statement

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - Absa chief executive Daniel Mminele has stepped down from the South African lender and chief financial officer Jason Quinn will replace him on an interim basis with immediate effect, the bank said on Tuesday.

"It has become clear to the parties that there is non-alignment on matters of strategy and culture transformation," Absa said in a statement, hours after announcing talks around Mminele's departure.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.