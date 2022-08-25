Absa Bank Kenya's H1 pretax profit rises 15%

NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya ABSA.NR said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose 15% to 9.1 billion shillings ($75.96 million), as interest income jumped.

Net interest income for the period rose to 14.4 billion shillings from 12 billion shillings, while loan-loss provisions rose to 3.0 billion shillings from 1.9 billion shillings in first half of 2021.

($1 = 119.8000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.