Absa Bank Kenya's H1 pretax profit rises 15%

George Obulutsa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Absa Bank Kenya said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose 15% to 9.1 billion shillings ($75.96 million), as interest income jumped.

NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya ABSA.NR said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose 15% to 9.1 billion shillings ($75.96 million), as interest income jumped.

Net interest income for the period rose to 14.4 billion shillings from 12 billion shillings, while loan-loss provisions rose to 3.0 billion shillings from 1.9 billion shillings in first half of 2021.

($1 = 119.8000 Kenyan shillings)

