Absa bank Kenya says Q1 2022 pretax profit rises 26%

NAIROBI, May 25 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya ABSA.NR said on Wednesday its first quarter 2022 pretax profit rose to 4.3 billion shillings ($37 million)from 3.41 billion shillings in the same period last year.

The lender, which is a unit of South Africa's Absa Bank, said in a statement net interest income rose to 6.88 billion shillings from 5.96 billion shillings in the same period in 2021.

($1 = 116.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege)

