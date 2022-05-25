World Markets

Absa bank Kenya says Q1 2022 pretax profit rises 26%

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Absa Bank Kenya said on Wednesday its first quarter 2022 pretax profit rose to 4.3 billion shillings ($37 million)from 3.41 billion shillings in the same period last year.

NAIROBI, May 25 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya ABSA.NR said on Wednesday its first quarter 2022 pretax profit rose to 4.3 billion shillings ($37 million)from 3.41 billion shillings in the same period last year.

The lender, which is a unit of South Africa's Absa Bank, said in a statement net interest income rose to 6.88 billion shillings from 5.96 billion shillings in the same period in 2021.

($1 = 116.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular