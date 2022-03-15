Absa Bank Kenya resumes dividends as 2021 pre-tax profit jumps

Adds details

NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya said on Tuesday its pre-tax profit jumped 75.7% to 15.55 billion shillings ($136.22 million) in 2021, compared with the year-ago period.

The lender ABSA.NR, which is a unit of South Africa's Absa Bank, joins other commercial banks in the East African nation in posting robust profit growth for 2021, driven by the start of a recovery from a COVID-19 pandemic-led slump.

Absa Kenya attributed the performance to muscular growth in its net interest income, driven by the small and medium enterprises segment.

The lender resumed dividend payments after a pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining its proposed dividend per share at 1.10 shillings, the same as 2019.

"We remain optimistic of improving macro-economic conditions and our business remains well positioned," Absa Kenya said in a statement, citing cost efficiencies that it has already attained, and a recovery in its return on equity.

($1 = 114.1500 Kenyan shillings)

