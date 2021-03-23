World Markets

Absa Bank Kenya 2020 pretax profit falls on increased impairments

George Obulutsa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Absa Bank Kenya on Tuesday reported a 47% drop in 2020 pretax profit reflecting higher impairments due to effects of the pandemic.

NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya ABSA.NR on Tuesday reported a 47% drop in 2020 pretax profit reflecting higher impairments due to effects of the pandemic.

Kenya's central bank allowed lenders to provide relief to customers, such as loan restructuring and payment rescheduling, from mid-March 2020 after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the region.

Absa said pretax profit fell to 5.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($51 million) from 10.8 billion, while impairments rose to 9 billion shillings from 4.2 billion.

The regulator said on Tuesday that March 2 marked the end of the period for allowing banks to restructure loans for borrowers hit by the pandemic.

Absa told a virtual briefing that in 2020 it restructured 62 billion shillings, or 30% of its 103 billion shillings loans in 2020.

It said its net interest income rose slightly to 23.4 billion shillings from 23.1 billion shillings.

It said it had an exceptional cost of 3.2 billion shillings from 1.6 billion shillings a year before, on account of Absa's separation from Barclays Bank, which affected its performance.

($1 = 109.75 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Louise Heavens)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

    Most Popular