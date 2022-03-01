Abrdn turnaround faces trickier times

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - UK fund manager Abrdn is making progress on its turnaround plan, but a tough year lies ahead. The 4 billion pound group on Tuesday reported a 6% jump https://www.abrdn.com/docs?documentId=GB-280222-166679-1 in revenue last year, and managed to cut costs to 79% of income, from 85% in 2020. New Chief Executive Stephen Bird’s 70% cost income ratio target by the end of 2023 looks achievable if he maintains that pace.

Buoyant markets helped. The 90 million pound jump in fee-based revenue to 1.5 billion pounds was helped by a 138 million pound boost from rising markets. That won’t last. Equities accounted for roughly 46% of the revenue in Abrdn’s institutional and wholesale business, with around two-fifths of that in emerging market or global assets. This may become a more challenging business given emerging markets stocks are down 5% this year, and likely to be volatile because of the Ukraine war. That makes Bird’s plan to diversify into areas like personal wealth management, such as through the Interactive Investor acquisition, all the more critical. (By Neil Unmack)

