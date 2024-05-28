News & Insights

abrdn Trust Shareholders Approve Managed Wind-Down

May 28, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

Shareholders of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a new investment policy to manage a wind-down, aiming for an orderly asset realization over 18-36 months. This strategy is expected to repay borrowings and maximize shareholder returns, with a future proposal to appoint a liquidator and delist from the London Stock Exchange. The managed wind-down will proceed with the potential for individual or portfolio asset sales.

