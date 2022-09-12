Abrdn to sell stake in India's HDFC Life for at least $305 mln via block trade - document

British asset manager abrdn plc will sell a stake of about 2% in Indian insurer HDFC Life Insurance Company through a block trade on Tuesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The offer is priced at 564.1-578.55 rupees ($7.11-$7.29) per share. HDFC Life shares closed at 578.55 rupees on Monday. At the lower end of the price range, the share sale would be worth $305 million.

Abrdn holds a 3.7% stake in HDFC Life, exchange data showed. Abrdn and HDFC Life did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner to the deal.

($1 = 79.3650 Indian rupees)

