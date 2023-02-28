Abrdn swings to pretax loss as markets turmoil weighs

Adds details, context

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn ABDN.L fell to a full-year pretax loss and reported a slide in client funds for 2022, as global markets turmoil and runaway inflation weighed on its finances.

A rout in equity and bond markets last year, exacerbated by rising geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine, have squeezed investment manager earnings.

Abrdn reported a 615 million pound ($741 million) pretax loss for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to a 1.1 billion pound profit the prior year.

The firm's assets under management fell 8% to 500 billion pounds from 542 billion pounds, while the company reported a further year of net outflows of client funds.

The company's chief executive Stephen Bird said 2022 had been "one of the toughest investing years in living memory", but added the firm was resilient and had posted an annual profit on an adjusted operating basis of 263 million pounds.

Bird is two years into a three-year plan to try to turn around the firm's ailing fortunes, after years of outflows and temporarily dropping out of the FTSE 100 index of major British firms last year.

Abrdn announced a 14.6 pence per share full-year dividend for investors, broadly in line with analyst forecasts.

The company also said it had agreed to sell its discretionary fund management arm abrdn Capital to Liechenstein-based private bank LGT for 140 million pounds.

The sale involves the transfer of around 6.1 billion pounds of assets and about 140 employees, the company said.

($1 = 0.8300 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Sinead Cruise)

