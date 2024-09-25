News & Insights

Abrdn Property In Talks To Sell The Company

September 25, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd. has confirmed that it is in advanced discussions with funds managed by GoldenTree Asset Management LP for the sale of the entire share capital of abrdn Property Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of API.

Any sale would involve the disposal of the company's entire investment property portfolio, with the exception of its interest in the land at Far Ralia.

There can be no certainty that any binding sale agreement will be entered into, nor as to the terms on which any transaction may occur. API has not received any offer in respect of the issued share capital of API.

