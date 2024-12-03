abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Shareholder Distribution

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is set to distribute 55 pence per share to its shareholders following the sale of its subsidiary, abrdn Property Holdings Limited, for £351 million. This distribution comprises an initial capital return of 52 pence per share and an interim income distribution of 3 pence per share. The move forms part of the company’s ongoing wind-down strategy, which includes a proposal for voluntary winding up, subject to shareholder approval.

