abrdn Property Income Trust Announces New Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has announced an interim dividend of 3.0p per share, set to be paid by January 10, 2025. This dividend is accompanied by a return of capital from the recent portfolio sale. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of December 19, 2024, and the record time set for 6:00 p.m. on December 20, 2024.

