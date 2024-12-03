News & Insights

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces New Dividend

December 03, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has announced an interim dividend of 3.0p per share, set to be paid by January 10, 2025. This dividend is accompanied by a return of capital from the recent portfolio sale. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of December 19, 2024, and the record time set for 6:00 p.m. on December 20, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
