News & Insights

Markets
SLFPF

Abrdn Plc Group CEO Stephen Bird To Step Down, Names Jason Windsor Interim Group CEO

May 24, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British investment company abrdn plc (SLFPF) announced Friday that its Board and Group CEO Stephen Bird have together agreed that it is the right time for him to step down. The company appointed Jason Windsor, currently Group Chief Financial Officer, as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer.

abrdn said it has launched a CEO succession plan following the significant strategic repositioning of the company.

Windsor's appointment as Interim Group CEO is subject to regulatory approval, while a formal search process, which will include consideration of external candidates, is completed.

Windsor will focus on the execution of the Group's strategy and transformation plans. Bird will work alongside Windsor until June 30, which marks the four-year anniversary of his appointment, to ensure a smooth handover.

Stephen Bird, said, "abrdn's position in the UK wealth market has been transformed through the acquisition of interactive investor together with investment in our Adviser business; these are essential moves as the ongoing democratisation of savings responsibilities reinforces the demand for simple and cost-effective platform solutions to support individuals as they address their long-term financial needs."

abrdn will announce its first half results on August 6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLFPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.