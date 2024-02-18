abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund said on February 9, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 21, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on February 29, 2024.

At the current share price of $10.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.50%, the lowest has been 3.66%, and the highest has been 6.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 16.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFL is 0.14%, an increase of 35.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.44% to 3,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackay Shields holds 402K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 37.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFL by 69.15% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 234K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 63.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFL by 142.02% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFL by 34.92% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 187K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital.

