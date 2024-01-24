Abrdn hit by further fund outflows as it looks to slash costs

Adds details, context

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn ABDN.L suffered 12.4 billion pounds ($15.75 billion) of net outflows in the second half of 2023, the company said on Wednesday, as it struggles to stem the tide of customers pulling cash from the business.

Abrdn also said in a pre-close trading update that it would embark on a cost reduction plan to cut at least 150 million pounds from the business by the end of 2025, ahead of publication of its full results on February 27.

The Edinburgh-based company confirmed the plans will result in cutting around 500 roles, or about 10% of its total workforce.

The fund manager said its assets under management and administration dipped over the period to 494.9 billion pounds, down from 495.7 billion at the end of June.

Abrdn has been hit by years of deep outflows in an already tough environment for active asset managers - which have grappled with turbulent markets and growing competition from low-cost passive investors.

Abdrn CEO Stephen Bird said the cost-cutting programme was focused on restoring the company's investments business to an "acceptable level of profitability", with cuts focused on the company's group functions and support services.

It will be largely implemented this year and completed in 2025, he added.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.