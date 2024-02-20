Abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors said on February 9, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on March 28, 2024.

At the current share price of $17.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.15%, the lowest has been 6.50%, and the highest has been 12.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abrdn Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQH is 0.21%, an increase of 35.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.08% to 13,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,424K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 79.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 328.77% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 732K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 67.68% over the last quarter.

Cnh Partners holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 36.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 50.20% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 470K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Rpo holds 382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQH by 41.46% over the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

