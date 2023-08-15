abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund said on August 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.79%, the lowest has been 7.04%, and the highest has been 13.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWP is 0.02%, an increase of 25.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 11,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 65.72% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 644K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing a decrease of 55.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 47.16% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 624K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 86.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 30.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWP by 50.07% over the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund aims to provide capital appreciation and current income through global real estate securities. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.