abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 135.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGI is 0.10%, a decrease of 24.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 379.93% to 10,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 966K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 73.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 457.07% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 882K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 47.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 95.29% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 70.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 251.19% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 72.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 23.53% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 568K shares.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

