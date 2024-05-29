abrdn European Logistics Reports Q1 Portfolio Dip

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (GB:ASLI) has released an update.

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC reported a 1.6% decrease in its portfolio value to €606.29 million and a 1.7% drop in NAV per share to 91.8c for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The managed wind-down of the company was proposed post-period with an interim dividend of 1.41c declared, payable in July 2024. Despite the valuation dip, market optimism is sustained by expected ECB rate cuts and the structural drivers of the logistics sector, with the company focusing on leveraging rental growth in Madrid.

