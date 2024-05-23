News & Insights

abrdn European Logistics Plans Managed Wind-Down

May 23, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (GB:ASLI) has released an update.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc has declared an interim distribution of 1.41 euro cents per share, the same amount as the previous year, to be paid on July 5, 2024. In light of a strategic review, the company is considering a managed wind-down that will reduce its ability to maintain current distribution levels. Shareholders have the option to receive distributions in euros, with an election form available from the company’s UK registrars.

