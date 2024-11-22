News & Insights

abrdn European Logistics Income Appoints New Director

November 22, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (GB:ASLI) has released an update.

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC announces the appointment of Mr. Anthony Roper as a non-executive director of Foresight Solar Fund Limited, effective November 21, 2024. This move highlights the strategic leadership shift within the company, potentially impacting its future direction in the logistics investment sector.

