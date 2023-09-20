abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (AEF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund said on September 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 22, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.66%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 12.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.06 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEF is 0.17%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 32,083K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

City Of London Investment Management holds 16,564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,516K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEF by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,019K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEF by 0.68% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 3,817K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEF by 154.27% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 553K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEF by 13.10% over the last quarter.

abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited.

