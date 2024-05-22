abrdn Director Invests in Property Trust Shares

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

Mike Balfour, a Non-Executive Director and PDMR of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited, has acquired 125,000 ordinary shares at a price of 52.57p each on the London Stock Exchange. This initial notification marks a notable investment by a key insider of the company, reflecting potential confidence in the trust’s financial prospects.

For further insights into GB:API stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.