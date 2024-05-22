News & Insights

abrdn Director Invests in Property Trust Shares

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

Mike Balfour, a Non-Executive Director and PDMR of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited, has acquired 125,000 ordinary shares at a price of 52.57p each on the London Stock Exchange. This initial notification marks a notable investment by a key insider of the company, reflecting potential confidence in the trust’s financial prospects.

