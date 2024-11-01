News & Insights

abrdn Confirms Voting Rights and Share Capital

November 01, 2024 — 06:27 am EDT

abrdn (GB:ABDN) has released an update.

abrdn plc has announced that its total issued share capital consists of 1,840,742,229 ordinary shares, each granting one voting right. As of October 31, 2024, the company holds no shares in treasury, bringing the total number of voting rights to 1,840,742,229. This information helps shareholders in determining their interests under FCA guidelines.

