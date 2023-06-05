Abrdn Commences Up To £150 Mln Repurchase Programme

(RTTNews) - Investment company abrdn PLC (SLFPY.PK, SLA.L) announced Monday the start of a repurchase programme of up to 150 million pounds of its ordinary shares, which is being undertaken by J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

The company entered into a non-discretionary instruction with JPMS plc in relation to the purchase by JPMS plc, acting as riskless principal, of up to 300.08 million ordinary shares in abrdn's share capital for an aggregate consideration of no greater than 150 million pounds.

The purchase of shares will take place during the period commencing on Monday and ending no later than September 5.

The purpose of the programme is to reduce abrdn's share capital. All Shares purchased will be cancelled.

