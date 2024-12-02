News & Insights

abrdn Announces Total Voting Shares for November

abrdn (GB:ABDN) has released an update.

abrdn plc has announced that its total issued share capital comprises 1,840,742,429 ordinary shares, each granting one vote, as of November 30, 2024. The company holds no shares in treasury, confirming the total number of voting rights to be 1,840,742,429. This information is essential for shareholders calculating their interest under FCA rules.

