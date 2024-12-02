abrdn Announces Total Voting Shares for November

abrdn (GB:ABDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

abrdn plc has announced that its total issued share capital comprises 1,840,742,429 ordinary shares, each granting one vote, as of November 30, 2024. The company holds no shares in treasury, confirming the total number of voting rights to be 1,840,742,429. This information is essential for shareholders calculating their interest under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:ABDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.