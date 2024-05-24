abrdn Announces Leadership Change and Strategy Continuation

abrdn (GB:ABDN) has released an update.

abrdn plc has initiated a CEO succession plan, with Jason Windsor stepping in as Interim Group CEO, as Stephen Bird, who led the company through a major strategic overhaul towards digital and asset management, steps down. Bird’s leadership saw the company through the pandemic and into a phase of sustainable growth, with an upturn in assets under management and net inflows in the first quarter. The company is set to continue implementing its strategy and will announce its first half results in August 2024.

For further insights into GB:ABDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.