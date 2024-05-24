News & Insights

abrdn Announces Leadership Change and Strategy Continuation

May 24, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

abrdn (GB:ABDN) has released an update.

abrdn plc has initiated a CEO succession plan, with Jason Windsor stepping in as Interim Group CEO, as Stephen Bird, who led the company through a major strategic overhaul towards digital and asset management, steps down. Bird’s leadership saw the company through the pandemic and into a phase of sustainable growth, with an upturn in assets under management and net inflows in the first quarter. The company is set to continue implementing its strategy and will announce its first half results in August 2024.

