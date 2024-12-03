AbraSilver Unveils Promising Diablillos PFS Results

AbraSilver Resource (TSE:ABRA) has released an update.

AbraSilver Resource Corp has unveiled an updated Pre-Feasibility Study for its Diablillos silver-gold project, highlighting an impressive after-tax NPV of $747 million and a 27.6% IRR. The project promises substantial annual silver and gold production over 14 years, with low all-in sustaining costs and opportunities for further economic enhancements. Initial capital expenditures are projected at $544 million, with several strategic improvements identified to boost returns and reduce costs.

