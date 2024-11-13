AbraSilver Reveals High-Grade Drill Results at Diablillos

AbraSilver Resource (TSE:ABRA) has released an update.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. has reported promising drill results from its Diablillos project in Argentina, highlighting high-grade silver and gold mineralization. The ongoing Phase IV drill program has revealed significant intercepts, indicating potential for future resource growth and economic benefits.

