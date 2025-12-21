AbraSilver Resource (TSX:ABRA) Price Target Increased by 25.35% to 11.35

The average one-year price target for AbraSilver Resource (TSX:ABRA) has been revised to $11.35 / share. This is an increase of 25.35% from the prior estimate of $9.05 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from the latest reported closing price of $10.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbraSilver Resource. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABRA is 1.30%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.30% to 7,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,927K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABRA by 67.07% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,529K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing a decrease of 41.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABRA by 5.43% over the last quarter.

SLVR - Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF holds 1,354K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 49.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABRA by 31.84% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 250K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SETM - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

