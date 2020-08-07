ABR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.95, changing hands as high as $11.11 per share. Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.54 per share, with $15.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.06.

