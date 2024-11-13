News & Insights

Abpro Holdings Completes Merger, Starts Nasdaq Trading

The latest update is out from Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Class A ( (ACAB) ).

Abpro Holdings, Inc., formerly Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II, has successfully completed its business combination with Abpro Corporation and will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbols “ABP” and “ABPWW” from November 13, 2024. This merger advances Abpro’s mission to develop next-generation antibody therapies for severe diseases, strengthened by its partnership with Celltrion and a $5 million investment in Abpro common stock.

