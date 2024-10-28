News & Insights

A.B.P. Nocivelli Approves Financial Statements and Dividend

October 28, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

A.B.P. Nocivelli S.p.A. (IT:ABP) has released an update.

A.B.P. Nocivelli S.p.A. has approved its financial statements for June 30, 2024, reporting a production value of 76.5 million Euros and a net profit of 10.7 million Euros. Shareholders will receive a dividend of 0.06 Euro per share, reflecting the company’s stable financial performance. Amendments were also made to the company’s Social Statute during the shareholders’ assembly.

