Above Normal U.S. Temps Weigh on Nat-Gas Prices

January Nymex natural gas (NGF24) on Friday closed down -0.004 (-0.15%).

Nat-gas prices Friday closed slightly lower but remained above Thursday's 3-1/2 month low. Nat-gas prices have been under pressure this week on weather forecasts calling for above-average temperatures that would reduce heating demand for nat-gas. The Commodity Weather Group said Friday that weather forecasts moved warmer in the U.S. from Dec 13-17, and "the longer-range temperature forecast turned warmer than normal for most of the U.S."

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 105.5 bcf/day (+4.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 83.2 bcf/day (-5.3% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Friday were 14.5 bcf/day (+5.4% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 94% full as of December 3, above the 5-year seasonal average of 84% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of December 1 were +6.7% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended December 2 rose +3.7% y/y to 77,956 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 2 fell -0.7% y/y to 4,092,931 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 1 fell -117 bcf, more than expectations of a -109 bcf decline and a 5-year average draw of -48 bcf. As of December 1, nat-gas inventories were up +7.4% y/y and were +6.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended December 8 rose +3 rigs to 119 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

