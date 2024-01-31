Above normal temperatures expected over India's wheat areas - weather office

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's northwestern states could experience above normal temperatures in February, India's state-run weather office said on Wednesday, raising concerns about the critical wheat crop.

Monthly maximum temperatures for February are likely to be above normal over most parts of northwestern India, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a virtual news conference.

Minimum temperatures are also expected to be above normal in most parts of the country, he said.

