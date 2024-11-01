Above Food Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE) has released an update.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. is facing compliance challenges with Nasdaq, as its stock has failed to meet the minimum bid price and market value requirements. The company has been given 180 days to address these deficiencies and regain compliance. Investors will be keenly watching how Above Food navigates these financial hurdles.

