Above average rain boosts Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop after dry spell

ABIDJAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Rainfall was above average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, raising hopes for the mid-crop's outlook after weeks of dry weather, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is at the tail end of its dry season, which runs officially from mid-November to March. Rains are poor and scarce during these months.

Several farmers across the country said last week's rains would boost cocoa trees and mid-crop yields. They said the downpours would strengthen small and medium-sized pods, bringing moisture back to dry soil and withered trees.

"All the farmers here are happy. The trees will survive and produce enough pods for the mid-crop," said Paul Yao, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa, where 21.9 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 7.9 mm above the five-year average.

Rains were above average in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where farmers said moisture would prevent foliage from drying out and improve the mid-crop's prospects.

There was also above average rain in the western region of Soubre, in the southern regions of Divo and Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou. Farmers there said the growing conditions had improved as soil moisture content was higher.

"We can tell the trees are doing better. But we still need more rain this month," said Adama Sanfo, who farms near the eastern region of Abengourou, where 19.4 mm of rain fell last week, 8 mm above the average.

Average temperatures ranged between 28.3 and 31.5 degrees Celsius last week.

