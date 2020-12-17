Cryptocurrencies

Above $100: Litecoin Hits Highest Price Since Summer 2019

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
Litecoin (LTC) price over the last 24 hours

Litecoin’s price reached three figures for the first time in 16 months earlier on Thursday.

  • The seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value soared to $103.19, its highest since Aug. 5, 2019, according to CoinDesk 20 data.
  • Back then, litecoin had undergone its second mining reward halving, a programmed in supply cut repeated every four years to keep inflation under control.
  • The cryptocurrency has rallied by more than 20% in the past 24 hours and is up nearly 150% year to date.
  • Bitcoin’s sharp rally from $19,500 to a record price of $23,770 seen in the past 24 hours looks to have put a bid under litecoin and other top cryptocurrencies such as ether, XRP, chainlink, and stellar.
  • Litecoin is still down at least 75% from its record high of $375 registered on Dec. 19, 2017, according to data source Messari.
  • If bitcoin‘s rally stalls, we may see a rotation of money into the relatively undervalued alternative cryptocurrencies.
  • Litecoin’s multi-week narrowing price range has ended with a bullish breakout.
  • Immediate resistance is seen at $107 (Aug. 5 high).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

