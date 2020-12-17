Above $100: Litecoin Hits Highest Price Since Summer 2019

Litecoin’s price reached three figures for the first time in 16 months earlier on Thursday.

The seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value soared to $103.19, its highest since Aug. 5, 2019, according to CoinDesk 20 data.

Back then, litecoin had undergone its second mining reward halving, a programmed in supply cut repeated every four years to keep inflation under control.

The cryptocurrency has rallied by more than 20% in the past 24 hours and is up nearly 150% year to date.

Bitcoin’s sharp rally from $19,500 to a record price of $23,770 seen in the past 24 hours looks to have put a bid under litecoin and other top cryptocurrencies such as ether, XRP, chainlink, and stellar.

Litecoin is still down at least 75% from its record high of $375 registered on Dec. 19, 2017, according to data source Messari.

If bitcoin‘s rally stalls, we may see a rotation of money into the relatively undervalued alternative cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin’s multi-week narrowing price range has ended with a bullish breakout.

Immediate resistance is seen at $107 (Aug. 5 high).

